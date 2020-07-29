Instead of keeping things in-house, Kanye West has reportedly decided to seek professional help to solidify his presidential bid.

Sources tell TMZ that 'Ye has hired a team of political advisors and other people with experience in politics to help him get on the ballot in several states. Along with hiring this staff, Kanye is also seeking volunteers to help out his campaign as well as contracting a third party company to raise awareness about his platforms in various states.

The main goal of this initiative is to secure valid signatures to make Kanye an eligible candidate. Volunteers are currently canvassing for signatures in West Virginia where Yeezy needs 7,144 signees by Monday to be on the ballot. Also, staffers are working in New York in hopes to beat out Thursday's qualifying deadline.

Kanye's political quest has been anything but conventional and easy. On Tuesday, the state of Illinois revealed it would review the signatures Kanye presented to make sure that every supporting name is from a confirmed citizen. This review was triggered by an objector who claims that only about 1,000 of the more than 3,000 names on Kanye's petition were legitimate. The objector claimed he was moved to look into 'Ye's presidential bid after the controversial comments he made about Harriet Tubman during his South Carolina rally.