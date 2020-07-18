The remix of Jack Harlow's "WHATS POPPIN," an ubiquitous hit single with some serious legs, now has a new video featuring Lil Wayne, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez. In this gravity-defying visual, the four rappers team up for a playfully casual music video full of strobe lights and hot ladies in leather.

Speaking with Lil Wayne—who appears on the track's stacked remix—during a recent chat for Young Money Radio, Harlow briefly reflected on the track's continued success despite the fact that it was originally released way back in the pre-quarantine era month of January.

"Thanks for being a part of it, bro," Harlow told Weezy, who noted that he first got tuned into Harlow's output about two years ago. "That's a big notch on my bucket list man … [The song is] going hard and it's gonna keep going hard now."

Catch the new Eif Rivera-directed video up top.

Elsewhere during the YMR discussion, Harlow talked with Weezy about his creative influences and his recent participation in protests calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

"That was a no-brainer to me," Harlow said. "For me, like, just being in a Black genre and growing up around Black people, it was just a no-brainer. It was a priority to get out there. There's a lot of Black people in Louisville and the Breonna Taylor thing, being so close to home. Like, that happened in my hometown. We just had to go back and just show face. Moments like this are bigger than anything we're working on."