Giveon is breathing new life into one of his most vulnerable tracks.

On Thursday, the Long Beach native shared an acoustic version of "Vanish" along with its official video directed by Goldby7. The visual begins with Giveon arriving at a restaurant with his romantic interest, and proceeds to capture their conversation over drinks. Right off the bat, it's clear he's attempting to reconcile or explain something to his lady, who appears to be somewhat cynical and unconvinced.

The original version of "Vanish" appeared on Giveon's debut EP, Take Time, which arrived back in late March via Epic Records.

"This is one my most honest songs from my EP Take Time. It was written right after a relationship-ending argument," Giveon said. "I’m thrilled I get a chance to bring it to life visually, but also acoustically."

You can check out the video for the "Vanish" acoustic version above, and stream Take Time below.