Future takes back the streets in the video for his latest single, "Posted With Demons."

The visual starts off with Future standing on top of a bloody police car. Although the song isn't an overtly conscious record, Future is showing his understanding of America's current climate by incorporating this imagery. As he raps, a woman is positioned on the car's trunk with white eyes and wearing all black, symbolizing the demons Future is referencing.

As it continues, the video transitions to a dark street dimly lit by fire. At this point, it becomes clear the rapper is giving his artistic take on the uprisings that have been sparked throughout the country by police brutality. While he travels through these scenes—which feature Black men hanging from trees by their feet and other images—Future is accompanied by various women posing as his demons.

This isn't the first time Future has used his art to address societal issues. In his signature song "March Madness," the rapper references police brutality in the chorus. He's also been a vocal supporter of the fight for equality.

"Posted With Demons" appears on Future's latest album, High Off Life. This video is preceded by the release of his "Ridin Strikers" video which dropped last week.

Future also appeared in SAINt JHN’s “Roses” remix video on Monday. Catch that below: