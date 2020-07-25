Peter Green, one of the founding members of Fleetwood Mac alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, has died aged 73.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep," a law firm representing his family confirmed. "A further statement will be provided in the coming days." Green was responsible for forming the band in 1967 with Fleetwood, who is still a member today. They were later joined by John McVie and Jeremy Spencer, the latter of which left the band in 1971 while the former is still with the group today.

Green led the first incarnation of the band, although he later quit in 1970 following mental health issues and disagreements with the rest of the line-up at the time. While he later rejoined as a temporary replacement guitarist in 1971, the last full-length release to feature him was 1969's Then Play On. Following his time with the band, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in the mid-1970s.

He played on a large number of the band's much-loved earlier material, including songs such as "Albatross," "Black Magic Woman," and "Oh Well." Despite leaving before the release of some of the band's most popular material, most notably 1975's Rumors, he was one of eight members to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.