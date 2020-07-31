What Could Possibly Go Wrong, the excellent and undeniable debut studio album from Dominic Fike, is out now.

The album spans 14 tracks and was originally slated for release earlier in July, with Fike explaining to fans in an extended statement that he chose to delay the drop in support of nationwide protests against police brutality.

"It's more than just a couple bad cops," he said in June. "Systemic racism and brute, abusive power are issues engrained into this country but things can change. Over the last couple weeks, we've seen a spark and we have to act on it. This is a time for us to stand strong and demand justice for the innocent black lives being taken from us—George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the names we'll never get to know."

Fike, originally from Florida, recently spoke with the Naples Daily News about the new album during a discussion that also saw the celebrated artist reflecting on how his new home of Los Angeles is different from his hometown.

"The obvious difference, besides the buildings and the smells—there's no rain," he said. "There's also no bugs. I noticed that immediately. The people are much different. I miss Florida so much."

In the same interview with writer Charles Runnells, Fike confirmed that he’s recently been working on a new project that should be released before the end of 2020.

But for now, give What Could Possibly Go Wrong your attention:

Fike also shared a video on Thursday for album cut "Cancel Me," as seen below: