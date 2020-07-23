Demi Lovato is engaged to Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich.

Lovato announced the engagement with an extended Instagram post on Wednesday, telling fans she's never felt "so unconditionally loved" in her entire life.

"You never pressured me to be anything other than myself," she said. "And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you."

And over on Ehrich's profile, the actor also shared photos by photographer Angelo Kritikos, who received a special shout-out from both. Ehrich also said of Lovato that he could couldn't "spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife." The two were engaged in Malibu, California.

"You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," Ehrich said.

According to People, the two have been dating for a little over three months, though that is certainly not any of our business in the slightest. Congrats to the happy couple.

Lovato was recently among the cast of Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. Back in May, she linked up with blink-182's Travis Barker for a remix to her single "I Love Me," complete with a Myspace-themed lyric video.