Buddy has tapped Keep Cool/RCA Records label mate Lucky Daye for his newest single “Faces.”

The song follows Buddy’s most recent song “Black 2”—the sequel to the ASAP Ferg-supported “Black” from Buddy's 2018 debut album Harlan & Alondra—and his joint project with fellow L.A. rapper Kent Jamz, Janktape Vol 1., which released in April. Earlier this week, Buddy and Kent also shared the visual for their song “Bad Boys.”

In addition to releasing the deluxe version of Harlan & Alondra at the top of 2019, Buddy was instrumental in the Grammy-nominated compilation album Revenge of the Dreamers III, where he was featured on a total of seven tracks from the director’s cut version, including “Costa Rica,” “Wells Fargo” and “1993.”

Stream “Faces” below.