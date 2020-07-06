Following the release of a number of singles, including "Trollz" featuring Nicki Minaj, 6ix9ine says he's got his next major deal sorted.

The rapper has yet to release a post-jail project, but he did evidently reveal to TMZ that he's signed a $5 million deal with GlobalStreamNow for one performance. 6ix9ine reportedly told the outlet that the show will be streamed online rather than hosted in an actual venue, and will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5. TMZ says he revealed it will run for just over an hour or so, and will feature 12 songs from his currently unreleased album. GlobalStreamNow has yet to confirm or deny the deal.

The location of where the livestream will be filmed has not been revealed, although it's not clear if this is due to logistics or safety concerns. Tekashi told TMZ he's planning to have dancers, a live band, and plenty of vibrant visuals during the performance. He also teased that his new album will be coming very soon. Recently, his attorney Lance Lazzaro told Complex 6ix9ine will release a full-length project sometime in August, "as well as some music videos that he will release once he's done with home confinement."

Tekashi is tentatively scheduled to be released from house arrest on or around Aug. 1, but he will still be on supervised release for five years.