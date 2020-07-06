Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to be a free man any day now, but he's still scheduled to do 300 hours of community service.

TMZ reports that 6ix9ine's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, has indicated his client will be released from home arrest on Saturday, and so far he's not done any of his required community service. While he will be able to leave his home shortly, his legal team is in the process of trying to figure out how he can safely put in the work he was sentenced to do. Since 6ix9ine was ostracized from the rap community after he cooperated with authorities in the Trey Nine Bloods case, it has been suggested he is a target for anyone looking to retaliate.

Lazzaro revealed to TMZ that there's already arrangements being made to ensure 6ix9ine's safety, and they've already made plans to speak with his probation officer to voice their concerns. He added that there will be a suggestion he put in his community service at a "highly secured facility," possibly at a VA hospital or some sort of learning institution. Regardless, it will be an uphill battle for the "Gummo" rapper, who has made a lot of enemies in a short time. Lazzaro revealed that he expects the probation officer to hear out their concerns, especially as 6ix9ine was still viewed as a target for violence behind bars.

Once free from home confinement, 6ix9ine is expected to pay a $35,000 fine. With at least one album on the immediate horizon, it seems likely that he'll have no issue covering that cost. It was also recently reported that he signed a $5 million deal with GlobalStreamNow for one livestreamed performance this September.