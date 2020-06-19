A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has finally unveiled the deluxe version of his third studio album Artist 2.0. The deluxe version of Artist 2.0 comes with 9 new tracks as well as a guest appearance from his 3-year-old daughter Melody.

After releasing Artist 2.0 back in February—which featured the likes of Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, and more—and having it debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts, fans have been anxiously waiting for more music from A Boogie, and last Wednesday he finally delivered by announcing the releasing of the deluxe version of the album.

"Thanks for being patient and always supporting everything I do," A Boogie wrote in the caption of the post. "It took a while to bring you this Deluxe because I wanted to make sure it dropped at a time that felt right. But it’s finally here!"

Prior to its release, A Boogie also shared the song "This Time" and revealed it won't be included on the deluxe version because he couldn't get the Michael Jackson sample cleared in time.

A Boogie also released a music video for his song "Bleed" earlier this week as well. High Bridge's finest flexes his lyrical and melodic chops in "Bleed," reminding doubters that he still has a stake in the kingdom of New York.

He also dropped off the music video for "Reply," which features Lil Uzi Vert.

You can stream the deluxe version of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Artist 2.0 down below.