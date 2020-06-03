The dynamic duo of Killer Mike and El-P continue their lauded series as Run the Jewels have released their latest self-titled project, Run the Jewels 4, two days early. The 11-song album features appearances from DJ Premier, 2 Chainz, Pharrell, and more. Killer Mike and El-P set the stage for RTJ4 by releasing two singles. The first single "Yankee and the Brave" made its debut via an Instagram Live session between El-P and Killer Mike. The second single had a more formal introduction as fans first heard "Ooh La La" on the season finale of Netflix's Ozark.

Since RTJ3 released in 2016, both El-P and Killer Mike have been busy widening their respective lanes. But, they've both taken time to be vocal about the George Floyd's murder and the ensuing protests. El-P posted various messages to his Instagram, and Killer Mike was tapped by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to speak on the protests in Atlanta.

This resulted in a nearly nine-minute long speech in which Mike empathized with the protesters and put the burden on elected officials to commit to criminal and justice reform.

El-P decided to make their new album free for anyone who wants music.

“For me this is the only way I really know how to contribute to the human struggle and experience beyond just trying to be kind and aware and grow,” El-P said. “For FREE for ANYONE who wants some music. It’s the only weapon i’m truly trained in and i’m grateful to have it.”

El-P added, “I don’t have shit left to say right now that me and my brother @killermike don’t express on this album so I’m not saying shit anymore til then. on it is all our joy, humor, friendship and rage. We got bangers to help you lose yourself and smile and we got shit that comes from the deepest places in our hearts.”

Prior to its release, they shared: "Fuck it, why wait? The world is infested with bullshit so here's something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love. With sincere love and gratitude, Jaime and Mike."

Stream RTJ4 below and download it for free here. They've also set up a page to donate funds to help those who are fighting for justice and change.