Dutch producer Sim Fane has spent the past few years working with homegrown rappers as well as artists like Cashmere Cat, Ookay, NGHTMRE and Soulection. Now he's ready with his own offering, "Don't Let Me Down", a maximalist explosion of mind-popping electronics.

Combining elements of trap, PC Music-style gloss, futuristic pop and an indescribable edge, "Don't Let Me Down" is the second single to be taken from his new EP Where She Lived, which drops July 10. Ahead of the EP release, get an early listen of the track below and then grab it when it officially drops June 24 via Nine And A Half.