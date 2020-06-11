With 24-hour news cycles, the relentlessness of social media and a Government that seems committed to constantly contradicting itself, the world can be a confusing and overwhelming place, can't it? Mikill Pane certainly thinks so and the video for his new offering "Do What We Say" perfectly sums that up in just under two minutes.

Stitching together warnings about coronavirus and "suspicious packages" with empty promises about "working on the wage gap" and offers of payday loans, the underlying message of "Do What We Say" may be somewhat playful in delivery, but it does start to sound just a bit sinister, doesn't it?

"Do What We Say" is taken from Mikill Pane's recent Night Elm On Mare Street Part 2, which is out now.