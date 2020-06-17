"Up In The Air", the new single from Hong Kong-born, London-based BB Sway could is an invaluable listen. Mixing soothing electronics with delicate but by no means fragile vocals, the new track could not have arrived at a better time.

It's an oft-repeated phrase (almost to the point of becoming meaningless), but we really are living in unpredictable and stressful times, so it can be easy to find yourself overwhelmed by anxiety. In response, BB Sway says, all we can do is to look after ourselves and others. We may not be able to control the world around us, but we can at least control how it affects our wellbeing.

"'Up In The Air' is about being in a time of uncertainty: feeling unstable when we are unsure as to how the future will unfold," she says. "In times like these it's important to be kind to ourselves, to be patient. It's a song that encourages self-care and self-love during a time of uncertainty."