OVO's Jamaican mainstay, Popcaan has linked up with Birmingham rapper Mist on the UK version of his latest single single, "Buzz". The original was released last month.

Taking on a Two4Kay & Mini E5 production, we hear the pair hit the guitar-led riddim with bars about getting fresh for the dance ("gyal 'em seh mi trim 'ave ah buzz) and taking your lady when the night is done. As always, Mist reps 0121 to the fullest with the flow but he sprinkles in some patois for good measure. The accompanying visuals, directed by Toxic and Khingcam, capture the pair in their respective Jamaican and Birmingham hoods, as they both receive haircuts in their make-shift barbershop and get ready to hit the club.

Watch the video for "Buzz" at the top and be sure to the song to your playlists.