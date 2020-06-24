Live music in 2020 has, by and large, been practically nonexistent thanks to COVID-19. While many artists have taken their energies to livestream events and quarantine-friendly TV performances, the usual assortment of music festivals and previously planned tours were botched due to virus concerns.

On Wednesday, Outside Lands became the latest festival to announce its plans for a 2021 return. As with other festivals, the 2020 edition of Outside Lands has been canceled. Instead, fans can look forward to a stacked lineup from Aug. 6-8 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco next year.

"We are thrilled for the festival to be coming back in 2021," Allen Scott, a co-producer of the fest and head of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, said Wednesday. "There's been a lot of bad news out there with regard to COVID-19 and we want to give people something to look forward to. We're hopeful that in sharing our excitement about the future of the festival and next year's lineup, that it provides some much-needed positivity for our fans and community."

Those who've already bagged 2020 Outside Lands tickets will be pleased to know those tickets remain valid for 2021. If that's not in the cards for the ticket holder, full refunds are also being offered.

The 2021 lineup features Tyler, the Creator, Young Thug, the 1975, Brittany Howard, Kehlani, Nelly, Rico Nasty, 070 Shake, J Balvin, the Strokes, Burna Boy, JPEGMAFIA, Caroline Polachek, EARTHGANG, Angel Olsen, Vampire Weekend, and many more.

For additional Outside Lands 2021 info, click here.