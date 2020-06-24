A collab that nobody saw coming, South London's Loski and North London's MoStack have linked up for new single "Training Day".

Somewhat a departure from the latter's celebrated Afroswing style, here Loski brings Mo into his drill arena as they go back-and-forth over Madara Beats' menacing production and throw out fly-boy boasts. And although drill isn't something you'd typically associate with MoStack, he adapts like he's been here since the very start.

The visuals for "Training Day"—directed by Kaylum Dennis—sees both rappers in and outside of a colourful studio setting, turning up with friends and dropping a few moves too. Watch that above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.