J Balvin has shared the video for his song “Azul,” which appeared on his most recent album Colores.

In the Colin Tilley-directed video, we see Balvin rendered as an animated character who is involved in a hectic relationship. “Azul” is the eighth video from Colores, joining videos for “Rosa,” “Verde,” “Rojo,” “Amarillo,” “Gris,” “Morado,” and “Blanco.”

Colores is the follow-up to Balvin’s 2018 album Vibras. Since its March 2020 release, Colores has been RIAA 2X platinum-certified. The album includes only two features from Mr. Eazi and Sky Rompiendo and was creative directed by Takashi Murakami, who specially designed 10 new flower characters for Balvin, one for each song and color found on the album.

Watch the video for “Azul” above.