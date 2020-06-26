Guapdad 4000 joined forces with Denzel Curry to deliver his latest track "Lil Scammer That Could." The song is laced with some very hallucinogenic, Looney Tunes-esque visuals that take every concept in the song very literally.

Guapdad and Denzel's creativity are on full display throughout the music video. From the opening bars—"Look at this, way too many hoes on my dick"—paired with a shot of a literal water hoe wrapped around Guapdad's waist, to both Guapdad and Denzel's heads in plant pots making them literal potheads, this video matches the energy of the song down to a tee; adding Guapdad's face on a train making him the "little scammer that could" instead of the "little engine that could" as a perfect finishing touch.

Guapdad 4000 and Denzel Curry have both been known to add an extra layer of creativity when approaching the visuals to their songs, so the two linking up to deliver "Lil Scammer That Could" comes as no surprise.

Guapdad teaming up with Denzel Curry is also just one of the most recent artists in a long line of collaborations that he has been doing. While in quarantine, Guapdad started what he calls his "Rona Raps" Instagram rap cypher series, where he's teamed up with the likes of Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, and Wiz Khalifa among several others to deliver virtual freestyles.

The latest "Rona Raps" featured Deante' Hitchcock and Saba. Guapdad 4000 is also gearing up to release his Platinum Falcon Tapes Vol. 2, which he will build to by dropping a new track each week, starting today.

You can watch the video for Guapdad 4000's "Lil Scammer That Could" featuring Denzel Curry up top.