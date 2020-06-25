Over the past 24 hours, Cardi B started to trend on Twitter when screenshots allegedly showed her making offensive contents and dissing other rappers. The hashtag #CardiBIsOverParty has prompted Cardi to respond to the allegations leveled against her, and she has claimed the screenshots have been doctored or edited in an effort to "cancel" her.

Speaking in a dark room, possibly having just woken up, Cardi said she saw the hashtag as she started to check her phone in the morning. "I'm like, 'What the fuck...I didn't even do anything, what I did?'" she said. "I guess they're editing...or they're claiming I have a fake Instagram, like I don't know, these people must think I'm a 15-year-old girl." She added that people have claimed Lil Kim, her hairstylist, and her sister were among those to follow the alleged Instagram page.

Cardi went on to say the screenshots being shared on the hashtag have been photoshopped, and she even explained she hasn't spoken to Lil Kim in a while because Cardi doesn't "know her that well." Among the other allegations were that Cardi had issues with Ariana Grande, which she said is unfounded because she's a fan of her music. People also allegedly photoshopped screenshots of Cardi taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat among others.

"I don't have issues with none of these girls," Cardi continued. "I don't even talk to people like that. ... Stop trying to make these fake shits up, I don't care if y'all trying to cancel me for something else but don't make lies about me. It's tiring, it's annoying."

The caption for the video, which she shared both on Instagram and Twitter, saw her refute the "ridiculous lies" she is facing online.

After Cardi posted the video, she also interacted with fans who took issue with the hashtag trending. "All I been doing is eating food & people have to make fake edits to cancel me it makes me feel like IM THAT BITCH," she said in a response to one fan.

When another Twitter user suggested she downplayed how well she knows Lil Kim, Cardi replied, "I'm not trying to downplay her at all that's why I say I respect her but I don't know her personally and she will say the same about me."

While she responded to plenty of criticism, Cardi also made sure to highlight the love she has received as the hashtag continued to circulate.

"I been seeing so much love and support," she wrote. "Thank you everybody. Shit means a lot. They we're trying to skin a bitch." One fan tweeted a screenshot of Rihanna's iconic 2012 tweet, "Every tongue that rises up against me shall fall." Keeping it simple, Cardi replied, "Facts."