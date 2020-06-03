According to TMZ, Danielle Bregoli (also known as Bhad Bhabie) entered a treatment facility in an undisclosed location in order to deal with issues related to childhood trauma and substance abuse, with prescription pills being described as the specific substance for the latter problem.

Bregoli (or her management team) didn't dive into the details (makes sense), but a post on the 17-year-old's Instagram account did acknowledge she was at a treatment center, and had been for the past few weeks.

"Danielle has been working hard for the past few years and made a positive decision to make some much-needed time off to attend to some personal issues," that post said. "For past weeks, she has been in a treatment center receiving and continuing to receive professional support."

TMZ, citing sources close to Bhad Bhabie, goes on to report that she's been optimistic about her progress at the facility, and that she could end up being there for some period between 30 and 90 days.

In a comment provided to TMZ, the rapper's management team said, "We are very proud of Danielle for recognizing that she needed help and seeking it out."

Prior to the message sent to her fans that's embedded above, her only other social media post stretching back to mid-May came on Tuesday when she posted a black square as part of the social media blackout intended to pay tribute to George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, and America's ongoing protests against racial injustice.