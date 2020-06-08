Beyoncé was one of the stars to assist Barack and Michelle Obama in congratulating the graduating class of 2020. During her virtual commencement speech on Sunday, the superstar addressed the protests that have swept the nation.

"Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the worlds know that Black Lives Matter," she said in an Instagram video. "The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers. We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today."

Beyoncé has been vocal about these deaths before. On multiple occasions, the singer has used her platform to call for justice for their deaths.

Along with Beyoncé, the former President and First Lady also sent words of encouragement to the class of 2020. Additionally, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and more participated in the graduation ceremony.