Switching it up from what we've been used to hearing on dancehall-tinged cuts like "Come Over Mi Yard", Leicester rapper Trillary Banks is back on a new wave, hopping on a Zenith & Chris Rich drill production for new single "Drillary".

Delivering her straight-to-the-point lyricism over an oriental-inspired drill beat, Banks shows us she can do it all as she details why she is nothing like the stereotypes that follow her. Visuals for the track see Banks out on the block with friends, outside a studio in Brixton, and in a colourful, smokey room with some reptilians.

"Drillary" comes off the back of a strong month for Trillary Banks, who went viral after her songs "Hennessy" and "Carry Feeling" was played during No Signal's Wizkid vs Vybz Kartel clash show.

Peep the "Drillary" visuals above. A new project is expected to drop next month.