Haitian-American singer TeaMarrr has dropped off her latest EP, Before I Spill Myself.

The project was released as a joint effort between Issa Rae’s record label Raedio and Atlantic Records. Before I Spill Myself features guest appearances from SiR, Rapsody, and D Smoke, as well as “Cool Enough,” which was heard on the Season 4 premiere of Insecure.

“I want people to heal themselves with my sound,” TeaMarrr said in a press release. “I hope they walk away thinking, ‘TeaMarrr is my new musical pharmacist.’ My catalog will heal whatever mood you’re in; if you’re in a lovey-dovey vibe put on ‘Kinda Love.’ If you’re angry at your ex and don’t understand why he couldn’t have done the one thing you asked him to, I definitely have a song for that too. Think of me as the sonic doctor prescribing music as medicine to help you heal.”

Delivering a fresh offering of pop, hip-hop, R&B flavor, TeaMarrr emerged in 2016 and quickly earned a huge name for herself, garnering over four million worldwide streams and high-profile media attention, including Flaunt and NPR to Ones To Watch and Consequence of Sound, to name but a few. TeaMarrr's breakthrough materialized in 2018 with her hit single, “One Job,” scoring over 1.2 million streams and the attention of Issa Rae, who soon signed her as the new Raedio label’s flagship artist. “One Job” is joined by an official companion video, directed by James Bland and co-starring INSECURE’s Jean Elie.

Check out the visual for Before I Spill Myself's featureless intro track, “Chasing Amy,” and stream the EP below or on Apple Music.