Sheff G has released his new project, One and Only.

Included on the project are his breakthrough singles “Moody” and “No Suburban Pt. 2,” with most of his beats handled by producer Great John. One and Only is the follow-up to Sheff’s 2019 mixtape The Unluccy Luccy Kid and features appearances from Sleepy Hallow and Young Ap.

This year, Complex featured Sheff as part of its celebration of Brooklyn drill. “We all used to pay attention to G Herbo and Lil Bibby because of how their videos looked,” Sheff said about the Chicago rappers. “We said, ‘They look like they’re from the same place as us, so if they can do it, we can do it,’” he recalled. “What they would say in songs was the same type of shit [we say].”

Stream One and Only below or on Apple Music.