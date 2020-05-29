In early March, Toronto's Sean Leon launched House of Leon, a month-long studio residency, in collaboration with Red Bull, aimed at shining a light on his surrounding community of artists. He planned to bring an eclectic mix of names—from Tory Lanez to Bambii to BadBadNotGood—into one room to create music together, the output of which would have been his next album. But then a global pandemic happened. Complex Canada's Alex Narvaez caught up with Leon virtually to see how he's coping with isolation, his next steps, what will become of House of Leon, and his recent work with Kanye West on his album Jesus Is King.

Today, Leon also drops "Guillotine," his first single in over a year. The tune was produced by himself and Jack Rochon. Check it out below.