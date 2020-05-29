Hailing from West London, Xadi is a rapper, singer, producer and instrumentalist that blends elements of hip-hop, R&B, grime and lo-fi. This eclectic mix of styles is all stitched together by the introspective and conscious lyricism that can be heard across his most recent EP, Day Ends, released earlier this year.

Premiering today is the video for Day Ends highlight, "It's Alright". Backed by stuttering hi-hats and woozy synths, the self-produced track hears Xadi muse on the prevalence of knife crime in London, the need for young people to have proper role models and his own identity, the verses showcasing his nimble flows while the understated hook highlights his smooth crooning.

Like the rest of us, Xadi has been forced to adapt to changes brought on by the coronavirus. Determined not to let a pandemic get in his way, he's been making the most of lockdown by posting freestyles and reimaginings of songs by the likes of Kanye West and Kojey Radical to Instagram (even gaining a co-sign from the latter). With plenty more planned for 2020, now would be a good time to get familiar with the young multi-hyphenate.

Watch Xadi get swept up in the world around him in the Patrick Brooks-directed video above, and stream the Day Ends EP in full below.