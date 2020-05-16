Meekz may be a new name to most right now but the masked rapper has been making waves in his hometown of Manchester for a while.

Back with new heat for the UK streets, Meekz samples Jay-Z's "Can't Stop The Hustle" for his new track, "Big Bag", which sees him put a unique spin on the classic with his tale of life on the roads, hustling for a better day, all delivered in his hard-hitting and captivating flow.

Once again keeping his identity anonymous, the track's visuals see Meekz in his custom "Can't Stop Won't Stop" garments he previewed on Instagram recently, as he performs the track in a military setting with plenty of ammunition there for all to see.

Watch the "Big Bag" visuals at the top, and be sure to add to your playlists.