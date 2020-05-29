London-born singer, rapper and producer Jevon is back with his new single, "Ghetto Cinderalla", which sees him lean on his Brazilian heritage and mixes that in with his UK swag. Brazilian drum work and percussion make up the base of this self-produced cut and also nods to "Beautiful", the 2002 hit from Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, and The Neptunes.

Taking the visuals to Rio De Janeiro, directors Santi Dulce and Rafael Câmara capture Jevon vibing out in the favellas with his lady and some friends. Legendary Brazilian producer Daniel Ganjaman, who proves to be quite the inspiration for Jevon, also features in the picturesque music video.

Watch the "Ghetto Cinderella" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.