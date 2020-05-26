After teasing snippets from the project over social media, and eventually unleashing visuals for lead single "Night Bus" last week, grime pioneer Jammer has released his new EP, Distant Drip—a 5-track project merging futuristic trap with an energetic grime essence.

Opening with the title track, Jammer takes on a synth-laden, bass-riddled instrumental with a choppy trap flow to talk about his presence in the scene. "Night Bus", though the flow stays fast-paced and the production mosh-pit worthy, Jam takes a more reflective approach that will make you want sit down and take in his bars of overcoming the struggle.

The only featured guest is New World Ray on "Beijing", keeping things fresh with a deep-toned chorus, which slots in nicely within this new wave of Jammer music.

Stream Distant Drip in full after the jump.