G Herbo has released the video for his new track “Friends & Foes.”

In the visual, we see Herbo walking around what looks like a post-apocalyptic world, the landscapes in the background on fire. The video arrives two weeks after he dropped the visual for “Intro,” which is featured on his PTSD.

Herbo released his third solo studio album in February 2020, which included guest appearances from 21 Savage, Juice WRLD, A Boogie, and more. PTSD ultimately became a commercial success, giving Herbo his first album in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Earlier this week, the album’s title song, which features Chance the Rapper, Juice, and Lil Uzi Vert received a gold certification from the RIAA. The song previously peaked in the top 40 of the Billboard 100.

Watch G Herbo’s video for “Friends & Foes,” which was produced by Zaytoven, above or listen to the track below via Spotify.