Future continues to reign supreme.

Per Hits Daily Double, the Freebandz General's latest album, High Off Life, is expected to debut at the top of the charts. The 21-song album is projected to pull in 17,000-20,000 in pure album sales as well as generating 170,000-185,000 in total activity. If these predictions hold true, High Off Life—which is his eighth studio album—will be Future's biggest debut of his career.

Future paired the release of his album with the drop of the video for "Hard To Choose One." In this visual, Future welcomes viewers to his life in the fast lane while driving various luxury sports vehicles.



The decorated veteran is closely followed by the talented newcomer, Polo G. Per Hits Daily Double, Polo's sophomore outing, The GOAT, is expected to be the No. 2 album in the country. The project will generate 85,000-95,000 in total activity along with 15,000-18,000 in pure album sales.

Similar to Future, Polo G decided to continue his rollout by dropping the video for his single "33." For this visual, Polo G takes fans through his native-Chicago while flashing obscene amounts of cash and icy jewelry.

Watch Polo G's new video for "33" below.