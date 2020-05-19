Gearing up for the release of his latest project, No Favours, East London grime legend and one half of Newham Generals, Footsie has released a new single of the same name to let us know what he has in store.

Produced by UK chart-toppers Chase & Status, "No Favours" sees Footsie lace the warped, slow-rolling instrumental with his punchy flow as he lyrically makes it clear that he doesn't need any handouts to continue building his legacy. With the track sticking to the themes of Footise being a lone wolf, the accompanying visuals stick to the same vibe too, capturing the grime veteran alone in a vibrant studio setting spitting directly down the camera.

"No Favours" follows previously released singles "Pepper & Stew" featuring Jme and "Restless Jack" featuring CASisDEAD. The No Favours album is out everyone on May 22.