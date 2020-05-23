About Billions might be stepping away from the ring to focus on his new music career.

On Friday, Adrien Broner posted and deleted what appeared to be a tracklist for his upcoming album on Instagram. In the caption, AB also shared the project's presumed title.

"Still Adjusting To Fame," Broner wrote under the tracklist. "#YallReady"

If this tracklist is legit, then Broner is set to have a star-studded release. According to his post, the 14-song album will boast features from Meek Mill, Rick Ross, 42 Dugg, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Yella Beezy, and more.

Although the album might come as a shock to some, this isn't the first time Broner has put down the gloves and picked up the mic. AB has released several freestyles in addition to dropping his Wanted project in 2017. On this mixtape, he rapped over Tay-K's "The Race" as well as original instrumentals from Zaytoven, Metro Boomin, Young Chop, and others. He also has a joint mixtape with Cook La Flare titled ABC.