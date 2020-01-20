Rihanna has been capitalizing on a number of ideas lately.

The newest is her collaboration with i-D, titled Rihannazine, a selection of interviews that have been co-created and curated with RiRi. The project spotlights prominent and emerging leaders who are “progressively reshaping the communities across fashion, music, art, and activism—creating a more inclusive and diverse future,” Rihanna said, per i-D. Figures include Rico Nasty, Kelela, Young M.A, author Roxane Gay, Skylar Diggins, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and more.

Here's the second cover of i-D's ‘rihannazine’, a celebration of @Rihanna reign on the worlds of fashion, beauty and music, and i-D’s 40th anniversary, co-curated by Ri herself.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Order #rihannazine exclusively

pic.twitter.com/HIzSeez0Uf — i-D (@i_D) January 20, 2020

.@BellaHadid: "I need to own my decisions and stand up for myself"



In #Rihannazine, the superstar model tells Rihanna about her successes, failures and 2020 drive for authenticity: pic.twitter.com/F1fsMduyQr — i-D (@i_D) January 20, 2020

.@Kelelam: "What I’d just say to @Rihanna is, 'Thank you'"



In #Rihannazine, the RnB singer-songwriter touches on imposter syndrome and what she has to be grateful to Rihanna for: pic.twitter.com/6l0mcPnNAg — i-D (@i_D) January 20, 2020

Rihannazine is available online now and will be released as a limited edition magazine in celebration of i-D’s 40th anniversary.

Yolanda Renee King: "I’m leaving behind people who are bystanders to gun violence".



To mark #MartinLutherKingDay, his granddaughter Yolanda Renee King speaks to @Rihanna on her manifesto for a peaceful 2020 and beyond: pic.twitter.com/faXXblTKjT — i-D (@i_D) January 20, 2020

It appears as if Rihanna is expanding into print and editorial work. In 2019, she released her 504-page coffee table book, titled Rihanna. She also reportedly sold her forthcoming documentary to Amazon for $25 million.