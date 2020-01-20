Rihanna has been capitalizing on a number of ideas lately.
The newest is her collaboration with i-D, titled Rihannazine, a selection of interviews that have been co-created and curated with RiRi. The project spotlights prominent and emerging leaders who are “progressively reshaping the communities across fashion, music, art, and activism—creating a more inclusive and diverse future,” Rihanna said, per i-D. Figures include Rico Nasty, Kelela, Young M.A, author Roxane Gay, Skylar Diggins, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and more.
Rihannazine is available online now and will be released as a limited edition magazine in celebration of i-D’s 40th anniversary.
It appears as if Rihanna is expanding into print and editorial work. In 2019, she released her 504-page coffee table book, titled Rihanna. She also reportedly sold her forthcoming documentary to Amazon for $25 million.