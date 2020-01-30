Northampton-born reggae artist Hussla D is back with his brand new single, "Cant Love U". Following his 2018 collab with King Jammy, "Skanking In The Dancehall", Hussla D is joined by the iconic Jamaican producer yet again on his latest offering. "Cant Love U" sees Hussla D flowing with ease over King Jammy's bouncy, vibrant production, delivering an infectious, melodic hook in the process. Layered with a smooth female vocal, it's the from-the-heart lyrics that make this one hit home.



Check out "Can't Love U" above.