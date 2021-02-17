2 Chainz is the latest artist to tackle NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

For his performance that premiered on Wednesday, Tity Boi delivered a medley of hits in a way only he could. Instead of inviting NPR to his estate, the rapper decided to deliver his tracks with grace and leisure while getting a champagne pedicure at his Pamper Nail Studio in Downtown Atlanta.

2 Chainz decided to center his Tiny Desk performance around songs from his latest album, So Help Me God. He kicked things off with his homage to Jay-Z, “Southside Hov,” then transitioned to the fan-favorite “Vampire.”

Although he made a point to prove he has current hits, Tity knew he had to feed his core fans. After finishing up his pedicure, Chainz took a break from his new project to sprinkle in the smash single “Good Drink” and his breakthrough hit “I’m Different,” then closed out with So Help Me God’s “Grey Area.”

Chainz’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert is part of NPR’s celebration of Black History Month. It comes directly after his Verzuz opponent Rick Ross delivered his own Tiny Desk from his lavish estate in Atlanta.

Watch 2 Chainz perform a string of hits for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert above.