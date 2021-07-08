More than 4 million people have now died from COVID-19, Johns Hopkins University said Thursday.

The latest milestone is a reminder that—for many around the globe—the pandemic itself is far from over. While the U.S. and other regions are now several weeks into varying levels of reopening, including the proper return of touring and theaters, concerns have remained about vaccination rates and the Delta variant.

In the U.S. alone, more than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is at nearly 34 million. However, most of these figures are widely projected to represent undercounts of the actual tally, meaning these stats are likely (in many cases) significantly higher in actuality.

For those lucky enough to live in a more science-friendly region of the U.S., near-uniform vaccination rates provide a solid foundation of comfort as larger in-person gatherings and other events start to feel like a frequent possibility again. When viewing the vaccination rates of the U.S. at large, however, it becomes clear that under-vaccinated regions are having a detrimental impact on the nationwide effort.

As of the most recent CDC data, just under 157 million people in the U.S. were fully vaccinated. That’s roughly 48 percent of the total U.S. population.

Back in January, President Biden shared the National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness, which outlines key recovery goals including active re-engagement with the World Health Organization and support for the vaccination of the world’s most vulnerable populations.