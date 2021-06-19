A woman fell over 200 feet off a Wyoming mountain Tuesday and died before being found by her husband and rescue crews.

According to NBC News, Calli Aust, 28, was hiking with her husband Tuesday to see the sunrise at Steamboat Point in Wyoming before falling to her death off the popular Bighorn Mountains peak.

Her husband said he was unsure of where she was after she fell around 5:50 a.m. MT. Less than an hour later— around 6:30 a.m.—emergency crews began looking for the missing woman. After 45 minutes of searching, they found her dead at Steamboat Point’s southwest base, after she had fallen off the peak. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office identified Aust.

“At this point in the investigation, there are no indications of foul play and the death is being considered accidental,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release. “The investigation is being led by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Bighorn National Forest Service Law Enforcement. The Sheridan County Coroner’s Office is conducting a concurrent investigation.”