A woman facing Capitol riot charges had a request to travel to Mexico approved by a U.S magistrate this week, with many quickly criticizing this development as an example of—among other things—white privilege.

The woman in question, per a USA Today report from Jayme Deerwester on Tuesday, is Becky's Flowers owner Jenny Louise Cudd. According to the report, Cudd's attorneys asked for the court's "blessing" to head to Mexico's Riviera Maya from Feb. 18 through Feb. 21 for what's been described as a "work-related bonding retreat" also featuring employees and their respective spouses.

The Texas-based business owner has been charged with entering a federal building without permission and engaging in disorderly conduct in connection with the violent (and ultimately fatal) Capitol riot on Jan. 6. She's currently out on pre-trial release, travel-related conditions for which have now been approved for amendment due to the Mexico trip. As for prosecutors, they are said to have taken "no position" on this.

Previously shared social media posts from Cudd which were cited in Tuesday's report include confirmation that she participated in the storming of the Capitol, plus one that referred to the riot as part of "the new revolution." The FBI has since also confirmed that footage and pics from the day place her in the Capitol at the time. Cudd has also said she would do it all again "in a heartbeat."

Meet Jenny Cudd from Midland Texas "WE did break down @SpeakerPelosi's office door and somebody stole her gavel and I took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera and that was on Fox News" @FBI pic.twitter.com/3s3aWgOJ9G — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 8, 2021

Earlier this week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounted in detail how it felt to be trapped inside the Capitol during the riot that was inspired by baseless claims of election fraud.

AOC said she thought she was "going to die" and criticized those who insist on continually downplaying the severity of the riot and/or urging the public to move on as akin to the tactics favored by abusers.

"It's about creating safety and we are not safe with people who hold positions of power who are willing to endanger the lives of others if they think it will score them a political point," Ocasio-Cortez said.

