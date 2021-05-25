A white woman has been arrested for allegedly driving into two Black women who were peacefully protesting the police murder of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Brown was killed.

Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, age 41, has since been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by use of a motor vehicle, one count of careless and reckless conduct, and one count of unsafe movement, according to NBC News. Authorities are also looking into whether or not this was a hate crime.

The two women O’Quinn hit, Michelle Fleming Morris and Valerie Lindsey, were taken to the hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and released. The pair were among a group of people demanding transparency in the death of Brown on Monday evening.

A video on Twitter shows what appears to be O’Quinn’s car striking the women.

“The police department is currently investigating this matter and we will be presenting facts and findings in this case to include potential aggravating factors for criminal enhancements for potential sentencing purposes of a hate crime involving this event,” the Elizabeth City Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Around the time that the incident happened, police tweeted about the demonstrations taking place.

O’Quinn is being held in a local jail on a $40,000 bond and is set to have her first court appearance on Thursday.

Brown was fatally shot five times on April 21. His death drew national attention, occurring less than 24 hours after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. Just last week, Elizabeth City District Attorney Andrew Womble said the officer-involved shooting was legitimate and no charges will be filed against the three deputies who were involved in the incident.

After a year where demonstrations against police brutality swept the country, Republicans have started targeting the act of protesting with new legislation—and one specific measure disturbingly includes vehicles. Oklahoma recently signed into law a bill that says, “a motor vehicle operator who unintentionally causes injury or death to an individual shall not be criminally or civilly liable” if the injury or death happens while “fleeing from a riot.” Florida and Iowa are also attempting to sign similar legislation.