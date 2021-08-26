After trying out the item this year at select locations, Taco Bell is going nationwide with its crispy chicken sandwich that’s also a taco.

The crispy chicken sandwich taco—which is both taco and sandwich, somehow—was originally around for a brief trial period in February. After a mostly positive response, Taco Bell is launching the sandwich-taco-food-thing across the U.S. this September.

Wrapped in a soft, thick taco shell similar to half of a chicken sandwich, the sandwich-taco boasts “premium all-white-meat crispy chicken, marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, then seasoned with bold Mexican spices and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating.”

“Our new crispy chicken innovation is far from the average chicken sandwich, and we’re certain it will get a spicy reaction from sandwich and taco fans alike,” said Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews. “Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn’t decide if it was more taco or sandwich, which is why we’re excited to bring in the debate team experts to have some fun.”

To coincide with the launch of the product, Taco Bell has enlisted two college debate teams from the University of Georgia and Clemson University to settle whether it’s a sandwich or a taco. Is it both? Apparently it’s worth investigating.

The crispy chicken sandwich taco launches on Sept. 2 at participating locations, and is available for $2.49 a la carte, or in a box meal for $5.49.

Mere days ago, Lil Nas X was appointed “Chief Impact Officer” at Taco Bell. The team-up will result in collaborative experiences, marketing, and “menu innovations” around the release of his forthcoming album Montero.