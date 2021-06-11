June 19, also known as Juneteenth or Freedom Day, is probably one of the most underrated dates in US history. But as calls for social justice grew in 2020, more people started educating themselves about racism and discovered that enslaved Black Americans weren’t freed after the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Nope. Instead, the last enslaved Black Americans, who resided in Galveston, Texas, were freed two and a half years later on June 19, 1865. That date put an official end to traditional slavery in the US and it’s worth every bit of celebration.

Juneteenth isn’t just a historic moment for Black people, it’s a monumental date for all Americans. But despite its importance, every state except Hawaii, South Dakota, and North Dakota recognizes it. While those areas figure out how to acknowledge the date, many citizens are signing petitions and marching to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Regardless of what the government decides, Black Americans have been commemorating Juneteenth since 1866. Now, more non-Black Americans, organizations, and establishments are finally recognizing the holiday, too. If you’re happy that traditional slavery no longer exists and you’re looking for ways to join the celebration, here are some festivities taking place in major cities and online. But first, sign this petition to make Juneteenth a national holiday.