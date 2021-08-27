The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it has destroyed the first giant murder hornets nest of the year.

CBS News reports the nest was found a quarter mile from the Canadian border, in the base of a tree in Whatcom County, Washington. Officials says the hive was located just two miles from the nest that WSDA destroyed last October. The nest contained close to 1,500 hornets in different development stages, officials said. Meanwhile, another 67 hornets were captured during the destruction process.

“While we are glad to have found and eradicated this nest so early in the season, this detection proves how important public reporting continues to be,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist said in news release. “We expect there are more nests out there and, like this one, we hope to find them before they can produce new queens. Your report may be the one that leads us to a nest.”