An officer for the Warren Police Department in Michigan is under investigation after alleged racist comments made on Facebook were brought to their attention, ClickOnDetroit reports.

The unidentified officer’s Facebook remarks were discovered Monday morning by Tamia Brooks, who took a screenshot of the interaction before it was eventually deleted to send to the Warren Police Department after she found out that he worked there as an officer. “I was like ‘Wow, he really said all this stuff and he really thinks this,’” Brooks said. “This is a cop. You are supposed to protect us. I don’t know if it’s just him who really thinks this about us.”

The outlet reports that the officer called Black people the most racist in the world and said they are all lost. He declared Black on Black crime is beyond repair and claimed Black men don’t support their children. His final statement was that he was glad to not be born Black because he’d kill himself.

Warren Police commissioner William Dwyer stated the officer has been placed on administrative leave while internal affairs conducts an investigation into the comments made from his personal Facebook account. “The Warren Police Department does not condone the use of racist comments by any employees, whether on duty or off duty,” Dwyer said. “Statements like this erode civilian trust and confidence in the police department and are not tolerated.”

“The alleged views expressed by the officer do not align with mission, goals, and philosophy of the Warren Police Department and in no way reflect on the views of the 200 plus members of the Warren Police Department,” he concluded.