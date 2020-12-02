Ultimate WAP Gift Guide Celebrating Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

There's no denying the cultural impact Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have had this year. Beyond “WAP” being a No. 1 song, it's also a prime example of progressive womanhood and modern femininity. Because of this, we'd like to celebrate the holiday season and send out the year with gifts that pay tribute to the two powerhouses.

From a bucket and a mop to cheetah print anything, we all need a little more WAP energy in our lives. Discover the gifts that can bring that to family and friends, whether or not you explain what the acronym stands for.