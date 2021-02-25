The pandemic has forced schools across the U.S. to adapt and employ new methods to ensure students are educated in a safe environment.

According to the Seattle Times, kids at Wenatchee High School in Wenatchee, Washington have been back on campus since Jan. 26 on a hybrid schedule. And a photo from band practice—which shows students playing in small COVID-19 bubbles in the auditorium—has gone viral.

This is a high school band practice in Wenatchee,WA pic.twitter.com/q2prCJemX0 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) February 24, 2021

The internet, of course, had a field day with the mini lime-green enclosures, which only seemingly house a kid and their instrument in very small quarters. Wenatchee High is currently on an AM/PM schedule where Monday is only virtual schooling, and students come in either during the morning or afternoon for the remainder of the week.