Police are looking for a tiger that was roaming the streets of Houston, the New York Post reports.

Video shows the tiger on the loose in Houston’s Memorial neighborhood around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Police believe that a man in the neighborhood was illegally keeping the tiger as a pet and it escaped from his home. When the man came to retrieve his big cat, he was confronted by another man who was armed and upset about the loose tiger, KHOU reports.

“Get the f*ck back inside. F*ck you and your f*cking tiger,” the man can be heard saying to the tiger’s owner with his hand on his firearm.

The tiger’s owner tells him that he’ll take the animal inside, but the police were still called. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the tiger and the man were gone by the time the police arrived at the scene. The owner reportedly put the animal in the back of a white Jeep Cherokee and fled his neighborhood.

Authorities spotted the vehicle moments later and a pursuit ensued. The man and the tiger were able to evade police but officers did get his license plate number. They’re now looking for a Hispanic man in his 20s who they believe owns the animal.