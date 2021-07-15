The New York Police Department has been hit with allegations of brutality following a video showing a violent arrest of a Black man on a MTA train.

According NBC 4, the incident occurred July 6 at the 116th Street and Lenox Avenue station in Harlem, where a group of officers stormed a train to confront David Crowell, who was accused of evading subway fare. Bodycam footage shows authorities putting the 29-year-old man in handcuffs before tasing him, as other passengers are heard shouting, “He paid!”

The NYPD tells the network that Crowell did pay his fare, but was allegedly spotted opening up the emergency gate for another individual. When officers approached, the second man apologized and went back to pay his fare. However, the NYPD claims that Crowell had become agitated and proceeded to curse at officers and make several threats as boarded a 2 train.

Additional officers were subsequently called for backup, leading to a physical altercation on the train.

Days after cellphone footage of the arrest surfaced on social media, the NYPD released bodycam footage of the incident on social media. The department defended officers’ actions, and confirmed Crowell was hit with multiple charges, including menacing, harassment, and resisting arrest. He was released custody on July 7 and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

“Insults alone don’t phase us, but when they cross over into threats of violence, we need to take action,” Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said. “If this individual felt bold enough to threaten a group of uniformed cops, what is he going to do to those straphangers once the train doors close?”

The NYPD noted that Crowell was a suspected gang member with a criminal history, but activist Anthony Beckford—a recent candidate for Brooklyn City Council—suggested the violent arrest was racially motivated

“All this is, is a character assassination,” Beckford said. “They didn’t approach him because he was a gang member, unless they can read minds.”

Beckford has since called on elected officials to hold the involved officers accountable, and demanded the criminal charges against Crowell be dropped.